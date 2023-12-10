Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Vishnu Deo Sai to become new Chhattisgarh CM: All you need to know about the tribal leader and former union minister

Vishnu Deo Sai to become new Chhattisgarh CM: All you need to know about the tribal leader and former union minister

Livemint

Former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is likely to be the new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister.

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishnu Deo Sai is the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. A prominent tribal face of the BJP is set to take over as the Chhattisgarh CM before January 3, 2024 — when the tenure of the Chhattigarh Assemblt ends. It is not yet known as to when will Sai take oath as the new CM.

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai?

PC Mohan, the Lok Sabha member from Bangalore Central constituency, took to X on Sunday to announce that Vishnu Deo Sai is the new Chhattisgarh CM. He called Sai "a grassroots leader".

Vishnu Deo Sai belongs to a tribal community. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised to the people of Chhattisgarh that if the BJP comes to the power in the state, the party will elect a member from the Other Backward Class (OBC) as the chief minister of the state.

Sai won the Chhattisgarh Election 2023 from the Kunkuri constituency, defeating UD Minj of the Congress by 25541 vote margin. Check fill list of Chhattisgarh Election winners here

The decription on his social media profile reads: "National Working Committee Member BJP, Former Union Minister of State, Government of India, Former State President Chhattisgarh BJP, Former MP Raigarh Lok Sabha, Former MLA".

