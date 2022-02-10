1 min read.Updated: 10 Feb 2022, 07:57 AM ISTLivemint
Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 assembly seats covering 11 districts began at 7 am today.
As the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh begin today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all the voters in the state to participate in the "holy festival of democracy" by exercising their franchise.
"Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy by following the rules of COVID-19. Remember - Vote first, then refreshments!" said PM Modi in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले चरण की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें। याद रखना है- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!