Voter list revision: Aadhaar not citizenship proof, but it can be valid identity document for SIR — what the CEC said

Amid a political row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said the Aadhaar card is not proof of citizenship, but it can be used as proof of identity. The CEC made the comments, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling that Aadhaar is to be used in accordance with the Aadhaar Act.

While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said, “As far as the Aadhaar Card is concerned, the Supreme Court has said that Aadhaar is to be used as per Aadhaar Act. Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act says that Aadhaar will not be the proof of domicile or citizenship.”

Also Read | Bihar SIR: Supreme Court declines blanket order

“The Supreme Court has given several rulings that Aadhaar is not a proof of date of birth. Keeping this in mind, the Aadhaar authority issued its notification and even today, if you download a new Aadhaar, the card mentions that it is neither a proof of date of birth nor domicile or citizenship. Aadhaar card is proof of identity and can be used for e-signing too,” he added.

EC announces SIR 2nd phase of electoral rolls in 12 states, UTs The Election Commission is set to commence the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories.

The regions included in this phase are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. It was noted that four of these—Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal—are scheduled to hold elections in 2026.

A separate announcement for the electoral roll revision in Assam, a state that goes to polls in 2026, will be made later, the CEC clarified.

Kumar highlighted that the current SIR is the ninth such initiative since Independence, the previous one having taken place between 2002 and 2004. He also mentioned the successful conclusion of the first phase in Bihar, where the process recorded zero appeals.

Also Read | After Bihar, Election Commission begins voter list revision process in Delhi

"The second phase will be conducted in 12 states and union territories. SIR will ensure no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included in poll rolls," Kumar said at the press conference.

"Phase two of SIR will cover 51 crore voters. While the enumeration process will begin on November 4, the draft rolls will be published on December 9 and final electoral rolls on February 7," he added.

Also Read | EC announces SIR in 12 states, UTs in second phase

The cleanup of the Bihar voters' list has been completed, and the final list, comprising nearly 7.42 crore electors, was officially published on September 30. Bihar will go to the polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with the counting scheduled for November 14.