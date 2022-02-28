Voting begins for 1st phase Manipur assembly elections, CM among key candidates

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 28 seats followed by the BJP which settled with 21 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) bagged four seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) managed to secure only one constituency. BJP bagged 36.28 per cent vote share while Congress received 35.11 per cent of the total vote.Later, BJP stitched a coalition with the NPP, NPF and LJP to form the government under the leadership of Biren Singh.