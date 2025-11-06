Voting time in Bihar election: Check polling time and full list of seats going to vote today

Voting began for 121 seats in Bihar in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday morning amid tight security arrangements.

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

In the first phase, a total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

List of 121 seats voting today: Alamnagar Bihariganj Singheshwar (SC) Madhepura Sonbarsha (SC) Saharsa Simri Bakhtiarpur Mahishi Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) Gaura Bauram Benipur Alinagar Darbhanga Rural Darbhanga Hayaghat Bahadurpur Keoti Jale Gaighat Aurai Minapur Bochahan (SC) Sakra (SC) Kurhani Muzaffarpur Kanti Baruraj Paroo Sahebganj Baikunthpur Barauli Gopalganj Kuchaikote Bhore (SC) Hathua Siwan Ziradei Darauli (SC) Raghunathpur Daraunda Barharia Goriakothi Maharajganj Ekma Manjhi Baniapur Taraiya Marhaura Chapra Garkha (SC)

Amnour

Parsa

Sonepur

Hajipur

Lalganj

Vaishali

Mahua

Raja Pakar (SC)

Raghopur

Mahnar

Patepur (SC)

Kalyanpur (SC)

Warisnagar

Samastipur

Ujiarpur

Morwa

Sarairanjan

Mohiuddinnagar

Bibhutipur

Rosera (SC)

Hasanpur

Cheria-Bariarpur

Bachhwara

Teghra

Matihani

Sahebpur Kamal

Begusarai

Bakhri (SC)

Alauli (SC)

Khagaria

Beldaur

Parbatta

Tarapur

Munger

Jamalpur

Suryagarha

Lakhisarai

Sheikhpura

Barbigha

Asthawan

Biharsharif

Rajgir (SC)

Islampur

Hilsa

Nalanda

Harnaut

Mokama

Barh

Bakhtiarpur

Digha

Bankipur

Kumhrar

Patna Sahib

Fatuha

Danapur

Maner

Phulwari (SC)

Masaurhi (SC)

Paliganj

Bikram

Sandesh

Barhara

Arrah

Agiaon (SC)

Tarari

Jagdishpur

Shahpur

Brahampur

Buxar

Dumraon

Rajpur (SC)

Key contestants of Phase 1 Tejashwi Yadav is in the fray from Raghopur. He has held the seat since 2015 and faces a tough challenge from BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav, who lost in the 2020 assembly elections.

Tejashwi Yadav's estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who floated a new party Janshakti Janta Dal, after his exit from RJD, has fielded Prem Kumar from the seat. Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, has fielded Chanchal Singh and this could alter the dynamics in Raghopur.

Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray from Mahua constituency.

Tarapur seat in Munger district is witnessing a contest between Deputy Chief Minister and BJP's Samrat Choudhary, RJD's Arun Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Santosh Kumar Singh. The seat was won by the JD(U) candidates in the 2010 and 2015 polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from the Lakhisarai seat. He is facing Congress' Amaresh Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Suraj Kumar.

Mokama constituency has been in the headlines after the murder of Dularchand Yadav. Known for clashes between strongmen or 'bahubalis', Mokama will witness a contest between JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, who has been arrested in the murder case, and Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Patna Sahib has been a BJP stronghold, but Nand Kishore Yadav, the Speaker in the outgoing assembly, is not in the fray this time.

The contest for the seat is between relatively new faces. BJP has fielded Ratnesh Kumar aka Ratnesh Khushwaha, and Congress has given a ticket to Shashant Shekhar.

In Darbhanga, the BJP has fielded folk singer Maithili Thakur, and she is contesting against 63-year-old RJD candidate Binod Mishra.

Maithili Thakur,25, is the youngest candidate and would become the youngest MLA if elected.

There are 122 women candidates in the fray in the first phase of polls.