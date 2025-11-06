Voting time in Bihar election: Check polling time and full list of seats going to vote today

Voting began for 121 seats in Bihar in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday morning amid tight security arrangements.
The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.
In the first phase, a total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.
Tejashwi Yadav is in the fray from Raghopur. He has held the seat since 2015 and faces a tough challenge from BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav, who lost in the 2020 assembly elections.
Tejashwi Yadav's estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who floated a new party Janshakti Janta Dal, after his exit from RJD, has fielded Prem Kumar from the seat. Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, has fielded Chanchal Singh and this could alter the dynamics in Raghopur.
Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray from Mahua constituency.
Tarapur seat in Munger district is witnessing a contest between Deputy Chief Minister and BJP's Samrat Choudhary, RJD's Arun Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Santosh Kumar Singh. The seat was won by the JD(U) candidates in the 2010 and 2015 polls.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from the Lakhisarai seat. He is facing Congress' Amaresh Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Suraj Kumar.
Mokama constituency has been in the headlines after the murder of Dularchand Yadav. Known for clashes between strongmen or 'bahubalis', Mokama will witness a contest between JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, who has been arrested in the murder case, and Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.
Patna Sahib has been a BJP stronghold, but Nand Kishore Yadav, the Speaker in the outgoing assembly, is not in the fray this time.
The contest for the seat is between relatively new faces. BJP has fielded Ratnesh Kumar aka Ratnesh Khushwaha, and Congress has given a ticket to Shashant Shekhar.
In Darbhanga, the BJP has fielded folk singer Maithili Thakur, and she is contesting against 63-year-old RJD candidate Binod Mishra.
Maithili Thakur,25, is the youngest candidate and would become the youngest MLA if elected.
There are 122 women candidates in the fray in the first phase of polls.
(With agency inputs)