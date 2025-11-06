Subscribe

Voting time in Bihar election: Check polling time and full list of seats going to vote today

In the first phase, a total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

Updated6 Nov 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Polling officials with security personnel carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for polling stations (HT)

Voting began for 121 seats in Bihar in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday morning amid tight security arrangements.

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

List of 121 seats voting today:

  1. Alamnagar
  2. Bihariganj
  3. Singheshwar (SC)
  4. Madhepura
  5. Sonbarsha (SC)
  6. Saharsa
  7. Simri Bakhtiarpur
  8. Mahishi
  9. Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
  10. Gaura Bauram
  11. Benipur
  12. Alinagar
  13. Darbhanga Rural
  14. Darbhanga
  15. Hayaghat
  16. Bahadurpur
  17. Keoti
  18. Jale
  19. Gaighat
  20. Aurai
  21. Minapur
  22. Bochahan (SC)
  23. Sakra (SC)
  24. Kurhani
  25. Muzaffarpur
  26. Kanti
  27. Baruraj
  28. Paroo
  29. Sahebganj
  30. Baikunthpur
  31. Barauli
  32. Gopalganj
  33. Kuchaikote
  34. Bhore (SC)
  35. Hathua
  36. Siwan
  37. Ziradei
  38. Darauli (SC)
  39. Raghunathpur
  40. Daraunda
  41. Barharia
  42. Goriakothi
  43. Maharajganj
  44. Ekma
  45. Manjhi
  46. Baniapur
  47. Taraiya
  48. Marhaura
  49. Chapra
  50. Garkha (SC)

  • Amnour
  • Parsa
  • Sonepur
  • Hajipur
  • Lalganj
  • Vaishali
  • Mahua
  • Raja Pakar (SC)
  • Raghopur
  • Mahnar
  • Patepur (SC)
  • Kalyanpur (SC)
  • Warisnagar
  • Samastipur
  • Ujiarpur
  • Morwa
  • Sarairanjan
  • Mohiuddinnagar
  • Bibhutipur
  • Rosera (SC)
  • Hasanpur
  • Cheria-Bariarpur
  • Bachhwara
  • Teghra
  • Matihani
  • Sahebpur Kamal
  • Begusarai
  • Bakhri (SC)
  • Alauli (SC)
  • Khagaria
  • Beldaur
  • Parbatta
  • Tarapur
  • Munger
  • Jamalpur
  • Suryagarha
  • Lakhisarai
  • Sheikhpura
  • Barbigha
  • Asthawan
  • Biharsharif
  • Rajgir (SC)
  • Islampur
  • Hilsa
  • Nalanda
  • Harnaut
  • Mokama
  • Barh
  • Bakhtiarpur
  • Digha
  • Bankipur
  • Kumhrar
  • Patna Sahib
  • Fatuha
  • Danapur
  • Maner
  • Phulwari (SC)
  • Masaurhi (SC)
  • Paliganj
  • Bikram
  • Sandesh
  • Barhara
  • Arrah
  • Agiaon (SC)
  • Tarari
  • Jagdishpur
  • Shahpur
  • Brahampur
  • Buxar
  • Dumraon
  • Rajpur (SC)

Key contestants of Phase 1

Tejashwi Yadav is in the fray from Raghopur. He has held the seat since 2015 and faces a tough challenge from BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav, who lost in the 2020 assembly elections.

Tejashwi Yadav's estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who floated a new party Janshakti Janta Dal, after his exit from RJD, has fielded Prem Kumar from the seat. Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, has fielded Chanchal Singh and this could alter the dynamics in Raghopur.

Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray from Mahua constituency.

Tarapur seat in Munger district is witnessing a contest between Deputy Chief Minister and BJP's Samrat Choudhary, RJD's Arun Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Santosh Kumar Singh. The seat was won by the JD(U) candidates in the 2010 and 2015 polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from the Lakhisarai seat. He is facing Congress' Amaresh Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Suraj Kumar.

Mokama constituency has been in the headlines after the murder of Dularchand Yadav. Known for clashes between strongmen or 'bahubalis', Mokama will witness a contest between JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, who has been arrested in the murder case, and Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Patna Sahib has been a BJP stronghold, but Nand Kishore Yadav, the Speaker in the outgoing assembly, is not in the fray this time.

The contest for the seat is between relatively new faces. BJP has fielded Ratnesh Kumar aka Ratnesh Khushwaha, and Congress has given a ticket to Shashant Shekhar.

In Darbhanga, the BJP has fielded folk singer Maithili Thakur, and she is contesting against 63-year-old RJD candidate Binod Mishra.

Maithili Thakur,25, is the youngest candidate and would become the youngest MLA if elected.

There are 122 women candidates in the fray in the first phase of polls.

(With agency inputs)

 
 
