All rights reserved.

Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Was any school, college built during Lalu Prasad, Rabri regime? asks Nitish
Gaya: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election campaign rally ahead of Bihar assembly polls, at Sherghati in Gaya district, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI19-10-2020_000156A)

Was any school, college built during Lalu Prasad, Rabri regime? asks Nitish

1 min read . 10:47 PM IST ANI

Attacking Lalu Prasad, Kumar said that there is rule of law in the state and any wrongdoer was punished effectively

Patna (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tore into Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav asking if any school and colleges were constructed during regimes of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav and mother Rabri Devi.

"When they got an opportunity to govern, what did they do? Was one school or college built? If you want to study today, ask your father or mother? Was there a school during their time? Was a college built all this time?" he said at a rally in Teghra constituency.

Attacking Lalu Prasad, Kumar said that there is rule of law in the state and any wrongdoer was punished effectively.

"He governed, made ill-gotten money and went to jail... and made his wife the proxy CM. This is what had happened in Bihar. But today, in my government, if there is anyone who does anything wrong... any man who breaks the law... he will go straight to jail," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav has been constantly attacking and ridiculing the Chief Minister for being "physically and mentally tired".

The Bihar elections will be held in three phases in Bihar -- October 28, November 3 and November 7-- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

