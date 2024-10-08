‘Waste of time’: Omar Abdullah mocks exit polls as NC-Congress alliance makes decisive lead in J&K polls

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday mocked the exit polls as ‘waste of time’ after the NC-Congress alliance made a decisive lead in Jammu and Kashmir election results trends

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published8 Oct 2024, 02:06 PM IST
‘Waste of time’: Omar Abdullah mocks exit polls as NC-Congress alliance makes decisive lead in J&K polls
‘Waste of time’: Omar Abdullah mocks exit polls as NC-Congress alliance makes decisive lead in J&K polls(PTI)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday mocked the exit polls as a “waste of time” after the NC-Congress alliance took a decisive lead in Jammu and Kashmir election results trends and crossed the majority mark with 52 seats. The BJP is leading in 29 seats.

Taking to microblogging platform X, the National Conference leader posted, “If you pay for exit polls or waste time discussing them, you deserve all the jokes/memes/ridicule. There was a reason I called them a waste of time a few days ago.”

Earlier on Saturday, October 5, Omar Abdullah dismissed the exit poll results for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and said only the numbers coming out at the end of counting on October 8 will matter.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah - the reluctant candidate who will be J&K’s first CM post Art 370

He said he is ignoring “all the noise” on TV channels, social media and Whatsapp adding that "only numbers that matter will be revealed on Oct 8; the rest is just time pass.”

"I’m amazed channels are bothering with exit polls, especially after the fiasco of the recent general elections. I’m ignoring all the noise on channels, social media, WhatsApp, Etc because the only numbers that matter will be revealed on the 8th of Oct. The rest is just time pass," Abdullah posted on X.

Also Read | Jammu Election Results 2024 Live: BJP’s Gharu Ram wins Suchetgarh constituency

Most exit polls had given an edge to the Congress-NC alliance but did not predict a clear winner. The polls said the PDP could play kingmaker in a potentially hung Assembly.

Also Read | Election Results 2024 Live: Omar Abdullah set to become CM of J&K

The India Today- C Voter exit poll predicted 40 to 48 seats for the Congress and NC grouping. The BJP was projected to win 27 to 32 seats, while the PDP was likely to secure between 6 and 12 seats. 

According to the People's Pulse exit poll, the Congress-NC grouping was slated to get 46 to 50 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP was projected to secure 23 to 27 seats. The poll forecast 7 to 11 seats for the PDP. 

The Dainik Bhaskar exit poll forecast 35 to 40 seats for the Congress-NC and 20-25 seats for the BJP. The PDP was predicted to get 4 to 7 seats.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were held in three phases: September 18, September 25 and October 1.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly Elections‘Waste of time’: Omar Abdullah mocks exit polls as NC-Congress alliance makes decisive lead in J&K polls

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.10
    02:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.2 (-3.16%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    277.95
    02:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    10.6 (3.96%)

    Tata Motors share price

    915.20
    02:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -12.9 (-1.39%)

    Wipro share price

    524.50
    02:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -6.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,509.05
    02:54 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1013.2 (7.51%)

    Trent share price

    8,008.80
    02:54 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    559.35 (7.51%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,533.00
    02:52 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    46.7 (3.14%)

    Coforge share price

    7,281.00
    02:54 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    72.85 (1.01%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    217.05
    02:54 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -11.75 (-5.14%)

    Tata Steel share price

    158.80
    02:54 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.5 (-3.35%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    950.15
    02:54 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -31.8 (-3.24%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,730.30
    02:54 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -56.65 (-3.17%)
    More from Top Losers

    Doms Industries share price

    2,663.60
    02:54 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    195.1 (7.9%)

    HEG share price

    2,399.05
    02:53 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    172.8 (7.76%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,509.05
    02:54 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1013.2 (7.51%)

    Trent share price

    8,008.80
    02:54 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    559.35 (7.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.