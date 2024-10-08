National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday mocked the exit polls as ‘waste of time’ after the NC-Congress alliance made a decisive lead in Jammu and Kashmir election results trends

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday mocked the exit polls as a "waste of time" after the NC-Congress alliance took a decisive lead in Jammu and Kashmir election results trends and crossed the majority mark with 52 seats. The BJP is leading in 29 seats.

Taking to microblogging platform X, the National Conference leader posted, “If you pay for exit polls or waste time discussing them, you deserve all the jokes/memes/ridicule. There was a reason I called them a waste of time a few days ago."

Earlier on Saturday, October 5, Omar Abdullah dismissed the exit poll results for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and said only the numbers coming out at the end of counting on October 8 will matter.

He said he is ignoring “all the noise" on TV channels, social media and Whatsapp adding that "only numbers that matter will be revealed on Oct 8; the rest is just time pass."

"I’m amazed channels are bothering with exit polls, especially after the fiasco of the recent general elections. I’m ignoring all the noise on channels, social media, WhatsApp, Etc because the only numbers that matter will be revealed on the 8th of Oct. The rest is just time pass," Abdullah posted on X.

Most exit polls had given an edge to the Congress-NC alliance but did not predict a clear winner. The polls said the PDP could play kingmaker in a potentially hung Assembly.

The India Today- C Voter exit poll predicted 40 to 48 seats for the Congress and NC grouping. The BJP was projected to win 27 to 32 seats, while the PDP was likely to secure between 6 and 12 seats.

According to the People's Pulse exit poll, the Congress-NC grouping was slated to get 46 to 50 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP was projected to secure 23 to 27 seats. The poll forecast 7 to 11 seats for the PDP.

The Dainik Bhaskar exit poll forecast 35 to 40 seats for the Congress-NC and 20-25 seats for the BJP. The PDP was predicted to get 4 to 7 seats.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were held in three phases: September 18, September 25 and October 1.