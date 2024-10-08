Watch: PM Modi to address party workers at BJP office after victory in Haryana Assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers on Tuesday night after a decisive victory in the Haryana elections.

Published8 Oct 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address party workers following a landslide victory in the Haryana elections. The BJP made a triumphant return to power on Tuesday — securing a clear majority with 48 seats. 

“My heartiest congratulations to all my party workers who have worked tirelessly and with full dedication for this great victory! You have not only served the people of the state to the fullest, but have also taken our agenda of development to them. This is the result of which BJP has got this historic victory in Haryana,” he had earlier posted on X.

More to come…

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 07:26 PM IST
