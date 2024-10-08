Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Watch: PM Modi to address party workers at BJP office after victory in Haryana Assembly elections

Watch: PM Modi to address party workers at BJP office after victory in Haryana Assembly elections

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers on Tuesday night after a decisive victory in the Haryana elections.

Watch: PM Modi to address party workers at BJP office after victory in Haryana Assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address party workers following a landslide victory in the Haryana elections. The BJP made a triumphant return to power on Tuesday — securing a clear majority with 48 seats.

“My heartiest congratulations to all my party workers who have worked tirelessly and with full dedication for this great victory! You have not only served the people of the state to the fullest, but have also taken our agenda of development to them. This is the result of which BJP has got this historic victory in Haryana," he had earlier posted on X.

More to come…

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.