Less than two weeks are left for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The ruling party of the state, the Bhartiya Janta Party has intensified its preparations. All the big leaders of the BJP are creating an atmosphere in favour of the party by holding public meetings in the state.

On the other hand, BJP's star campaigner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also on a three-day Gujarat tour. Modi reached Somnath temple and offered prayers on the second day of his tour.

A video shared by news agency ANI on their Twitter account shows PM offering prayers at the Somnath temple on Sunday morning.

In the video, Modi is seen performing puja and aarti.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Somnath temple in Gujarat, offers prayers



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/BF1z4HrwCY — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

PM Modi is also the chairman of the Somnath Trust. After visiting Somnath temple, PM Modi left for his public meetings in the Saurashtra region.

Later PM Modi addressed an election rally of the BJP in Veraval town of Gir-Somnath district.

PM Modi while addressing the people in Gujarati in Veraval said that all the people of BJP do not have to think much. Party workers only have to worry about winning their booth. If the BJP workers make their respective booths win, then the BJP government will automatically be formed in Gujarat.

PM Modi said that two decades ago people used to think about Gujarat and what development would this drought-prone state do.

“Where there is no water, the condition of the people is bad due to continuous famine, how will such a state develop? The people of Gujarat are only traders and buy goods from here and sell them there. But water was arranged, water was supplied to the dry areas. Gujarat developed", Modi said.

Mentioning the toilet scheme, free gas connection and Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal Yojana, PM Modi said that due to these the mothers and sisters of the state have got a lot of benefits.

The initiative was taken to free the mothers from suffering and their miseries have been ended to a great extent.

PM said that by sending free food grains during the Corona period, the government did not allow mothers and children to sleep hungry in any house.

He also said that farmers have benefited from the development of tourism, agriculture and milk industry in Gujarat.

PM said that while Narendra will serve the people in Delhi, Bhupendra will serve in Gujarat. The public has to maintain the double-engine government.