Watch: PM Modi waves gamcha at BJP headquarters to celebrate NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar elections 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Bihar assembly elections results and congratulated people for reposing faith in democracy and Election Commission by voting in record numbers.

After arriving at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital, PM Modi waved gamcha to celebrate the NDA’s landslide victory.

The NDA has surged ahead in 200 plus out of 243 seats. The BJP has emerged as single largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate, reaffirming the popularity and campaign clout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties, seemed to be poised for a crushing defeat, The Opposition alliance was struggling to cross the 35-seat mark.

Here's what PM Modi said in his address after NDA's victory — People have voted for a developed and prosperous Bihar

— I thank all the people of Bihar and bow before them. This victory has enthused us to take Bihar to newer heights

— Bihar verdict has rejected politics of appeasement and replaced it with fulfilment for all

— This is a victory for the women of Bihar who had to face wrath of RJD's 'jungle raj'.

— This election has further strengthened the public's trust in the Election Commission of India.

— How can those who call Chhath Puja as 'drama' respect traditions of Bihar? ""...To date, Congress and RJD have not apologised to Chhathi Maiya. The people of Bihar will never forget this. Bihar's pride and honour, this is our priority."

— This is the same Bihar that was once dominated by Maoist terror. Voting used to end at 3 pm in Naxal-affected areas. But in this election, people in Bihar have voted without fear, with enthusiasm and excitement.

“During 'Jungal Raj' in Bihar, polling booths used to be vandalised openly, ballot boxes used to be stolen... Now, the same Bihar is witnessing record voting.”

— I congratulate all NDA leaders for their outstanding work and CM Nitish Kumar for his leadership. Leaders like Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, and Chirag (Paswan) have shown remarkable leadership qualities. You all have made this victory possible.