In a unique political spectacle, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Siri 'mausi' proved that it was the party's chief, Arvind Kejriwal, who used the term "guarantee" first in Indian politics. Several other politicians later used this term, Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed.

In full public display on Monday, Bharadwaj played an audio wherein he asked 'Siri' (digital assistant by Apple) "Who used word 'guarantee' in Indian politics for first time". He asked Siri to use ChatGPT to answer the question: "Hey, Siri? Who used the word guarantee first in the Indian politics?" asked Bharadwaj.

Also Read | AAP uses Samay Raina’s popular show to troll BJP

The voice assistant on Bharadwaj's phone responded, “The term guarantee was first prominently used in the Indian politics by the Aam Aadmi Party during 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections.”

Bharadwaj later explained Siri's response in Hindi while joking and calling the voicing assistance “mausi.”

The incident happened when Bharadwaj was attending the AAP's event in Delhi on Monday. During the event, the party released a 15-point manifesto for the upcoming Delhi polls. The manifesto has 15 guarantees promised by Arvind Kejriwal's party.

Addressing the public meeting, Kejriwal said, "We are issuing Kejriwal's guarantee for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. Whatever BJP, Congress, and other parties announce during elections, it's all just election 'Jumla' (gimmick). Today, we are issuing 15 guarantees, 15 Kejriwal guarantees, which will be fulfilled within the next 5 years."

Delhi Election: AAP's 15 point-manifesto 1. Jobs all unemployed people

2. ₹2,100 to every women under the Mahila Samman Yojana

3. Provide free medical treatment to the elderly

4. Waive off old water bills

5. Ambedkar Scholarship scheme for financial assistance to Dalit students wanting to study in any international university.

6. Free travel on bus and 50% rebate in Delhi Metro for school/college students

7. Financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for the wedding of daughters of auto-rickshaw, taxi and e-rickshaw drivers

8. Install CCTV cameras and street lights

9. Give funds to RWAs to appoint private security guards