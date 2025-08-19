Watch Viral Video: Did Rahul Gandhi's car 'crush' a cop during ‘Voter Adhikar Rally’? ‘Dynast did’nt even…', says BJP

Watch Viral Video: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 19 August slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "crushing" a police constable during ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in poll-bound Bihar.

The yatra, which began from Sasaram on Sunday will pass through Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chhapra and Ara before concluding with a rally in Patna on 1 September.

In a social media post on X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared a video in which a car carrying Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, is seen running over a police constable in Nawada. The policeman is later seen limping in the same video.

LiveMint couldnt verify the credentials of the video:

“Rahul Gandhi’s car crushed a police constable who was critically injured,” Poonawalla said in the X post.

"The dynast did not even get down to check on him,” the BJP leader added.

However, Rahul Gandhi was later seen making the police officer sit in his car.

Earlier, RJD leader and foremer Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav exhorted the people of Bihar to make Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the prime minister after the next Lok Sabha polls.

‘Sleepless nights to PM Modi’ Addressing a rally on the third day of Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Nawada, he also called upon the youth to “root out the NDA” from the state in the assembly elections due later in the year. Yadav was accompanied by Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders during the fortnight-long yatra, which began on Sunday.

The RJD leader described Gandhi as the one “who has given sleepless nights to Prime Minister Narendra Modi” for undertaking the state-wide yatra.

“In the upcoming assembly polls, we shall root out the NDA, which has been running a government comparable to a rickety old car (‘khatara’) for the last 20 years. And, in the next Lok Sabha polls, we shall make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister,” said Yadav, evoking cheers from the crowd.

Donning a baseball cap and a T-shirt, Yadav also had a ‘gamcha’ wrapped around his neck, an apparent bid to emphasise that he wished to embody a mix of tradition and modernity.

“We have a vision for a new Bihar,” asserted the former deputy chief minister, who spoke into a hand-held mic, from atop an open vehicle that carried him, Gandhi, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Vikassheel Insan Party president Mukesh Sahni and state Congress chief Rajesh Kumar.

Taking potshots at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, said, “The CM is not in his senses. He is not able to run Bihar. His government has become a copycat. I had promised free power, domicile policy, a hike in social security pensions and the setting up of a Youth Commission.

‘Snatch’ people's right to vote Yadav reiterated that the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar was an exercise to “snatch” people's right to vote.

“The SIR is dacoity of votes and we will not allow that to happen. It's a conspiracy of the ruling dispensation to disenfranchise voters in Bihar,” he alleged.

“The BJP and the EC think they can take the people of Bihar for a ride. But, they need to know that in Bihar, we mix lime with khaini (raw tobacco) and swallow it without a fuss. We are Biharis. And as the saying goes, a Bihari can take on anybody,” the 35-year-old RJD leader said.

