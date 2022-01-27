Ahead of the assembly elections in Goa, CM Pramod Sawant today said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming back to power again in the state. Goa CM filed a nomination from the Sanquelim constituency today. The CM is confident of winning the seat again.

“Once again I've filed nomination from Sanquelim constituency. BJP will win the constituency with a big margin & I will be elected from here again. The workers and I are confident. We are coming back to power in Goa in 2022 with 22 plus seats," said Goa CM Pramod Sawant, ANI tweeted.

A four-member TMC delegation will visit the Election Commission of India (ECI) today to discuss “key issues" in connection with the upcoming polls in Goa, news agency PTI reported. The delegation will comprise Saugata Roy (MP, Lok Sabha), Aparupa Poddar (MP, Lok Sabha), Dr Santanu Sen (MP, Rajya Sabha), Abir Ranjan Biswas (MP, Rajya Sabha), it said.

Goa will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

