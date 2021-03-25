Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that his party is not against love but against jihad.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan while interacting with media persons in Guwahati said," We aren't against love, we're against 'jihad'. One should not love by betraying, deceiving, changing names or unscrupulous ways. We made Freedom to Religion Act 2021 law. The party has said a similar law will be implemented in the state."

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed a bill that penalises religious conversion through marriage or any other fraudulent means and provides for a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

While the opposition Congress questioned the need for a new law, home minister Narottam Mishra said that unlike the 1968 legislation, the present act provides for annulment of marriage and a harsher sentence.

The act also provides for a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

It replaced an ordinance promulgated by the BJP government on January 9. A similar law has been enforced in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

The ordinance barred religious conversion by “misrepresentation, allurement, use of threat of force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or by any other fraudulent means".

When asked about senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said," His lying tendencies have made me question meaning of his name Rahul. I think Rahul stands for R- rejected by people, A-absent minded, H-hopeless like his party, U-useless, no use for the party or the people, L-liar".

