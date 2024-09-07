Haryana elections: In response to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joining the Congress party, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli stated on Saturday that athletes are a source of national pride. He also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party refrains from engaging in politics with the athletes.

"Players are the pride of our nation, and we do not politicize them. They will contribute as Congress members following their joining," Badoli told ANI.

On September 6, 2024, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat had joined the Congress party. The event took place in the presence of party general secretary KC Venugopal, party leader Pawan Khera, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and AICC in-charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria.

Shortly after joining the party, Bajrang Punia was appointed as the working president of the All India Kisan Congress. The Congress also released its initial list of 31 candidates for the Haryana assembly elections, nominating Vinesh Phogat to contest from Julana.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia is likely to contest from the Badli seat, stated media reports. Badli is a Congress seat while Julana is currently held by Jannayak Janta Party's Amarjeet Dhanda.

Vinesh Phogat thanks Congress Vinesh Phogat thanked the Congress for selecting her as a member of the party. She also reflected on how the BJP never supported wrestlers during their battle over sexual harassment allegations against former BJP MP and Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"When we were being dragged on the road, all parties except BJP were with us. I feel proud that I have joined a party which stands with women and is ready to fight from 'sadak to sansad'..." Vinesh Phogat was quoted as saying by ANI.

The wrestlers joining Congress comes less than a month before the Haryana assembly elections scheduled for October 2024. Bajrang Punia, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, and Vinesh Phogat, who was the first woman wrestler to reach the finals at Paris, joined the party amid significant political activity.