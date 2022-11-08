Wedding season coincides with Gujarat polls date, What politicians will do now?

According to wedding pundits, dates like December 2, 4, and 8 are among the most auspicious for marriages, and numerous wedding functions are planned during that time.
The Gujarat Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place in two phases in early December, will coincide with the marriage season when a large number of people are expected to remain busy with participating in such events, the wedding planners said.
However, political leaders said that they will try to convince people to take some time out from their social engagements to cast vote, according to the news agency PTI.
The marriage season will get busy from November 22 and last until the beginning of 'kamurta' period from December 16 when no auspicious events are planned, as per some wedding planners.
On the other hand, Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission.
Wedding planners said that many marriages are planned between November 22 and December 16, with a large number of events scheduled on the auspicious dates of December 2, 4, and 8. The number of weddings planned this year has sharply risen as the Covid-19-related restrictions have also been lifted following a decline in cases.
"There is a wedding rush and a large number of such functions are planned this season. Since the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, the number of guests at wedding functions is also seen increasing sharply to 500-1,000 people. This is also a key difference compared to last year," Anand Thakrar from The Shadi Planner, a Vadodara-based firm, told PTI.
Kamlesh Trivedi, a priest from Ahmedabad said, "A large number of weddings are planned on the 'muhurat' dates - November 28, 29, and December 2, 4, and 8, which are around the election schedule."
In view of the upcoming wedding season coinciding with Gujarat polls, State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi noted that people have scheduled wedding functions and cannot defer them for elections, however, they will try to convince them to spare some time for voting.
"A marriage is important no doubt, but they can take out some time to participate in this celebration of democracy. We will try to convince them," he told PTI.
Further, Doshi also claimed that Gujarat people have made up their minds for a change and will find a way out from their social engagements, including weddings, to exercise their franchise.
Karan Barot, Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said, "It is the responsibility of the people to ensure the victory of a good candidate, irrespective of which political party he/she belongs to."
Hence, Gujarat people are requested to vote for their favorite local leader, even if it means taking out some time from their social commitments, he added.
"As a political party, we would like to request them that even as they have to attend weddings or other functions, they must make sure the good candidates win irrespective of the political parties they represent," Barot told PTI.
A total of 182 constituencies will go to polls in Gujarat in early December. Of these, 89 seats will be held on December 1 and in 93 seats on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.
