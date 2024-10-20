West Bengal Assembly Bypolls: Trinamool Congress announces names of six candidates — Check list

  • West Bengal Bypolls: Trinamool Congress (TMC) releases names of candidates for six assembly constituencies.

Published20 Oct 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Trinamool Congress party flag.
Trinamool Congress party flag.(AP)

West Bengal Bypolls: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday announced the names of candidates for six assembly constituencies in West Bengal where bypolls will be held on November 13.

The announcement came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of candidates.

The bypolls will be a litmus test for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC amid ongoing doctors' protests over the RG Kar incident. After the alleged rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Hospital, junior doctors began a 'cease-work' strike on August 9, transitioning to a hunger strike on October 5 after nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases.

Also Read | ’Mass resignation not acceptable’: Bengal govt on Kolkata doctors’ protest
Trinamool Congress candidates for bypolls

Constituencies going to polls

— Madarihat in Alipurduar district
— Sitai in Cooch Behar
— Naihati
— Haroa
— Taldangra in Bankura
— Medinipur in Paschim Medinipur district

Who are BJP candidates?

The BJP nominated Rupak Mitra for Naihati, Bimal Das for Haroa, Rahul Lohar for Madarihat, Subhajit Roy for Medinipur, Ananya Roy Chakraborty for Taldangra and Dipak Kumar Roy for Sitai.

Also Read | BJP releases bypoll list, Navya Haridas fielded against Priyanka Gandhi

Why Bypolls being held?

Bypolls are being held because of the resignations of sitting MLAs following their win in this year's Lok Sabha elections. Of the constituencies where bypolls will be held, the ruling TMC has won five of these seats in the 2021 assembly polls, except for Madarihat, which was held by the BJP.

We are confident, says BJP leader

"We are confident of retaining the Madarihat seat and winning the remaining five seats. The people of the state are fed up with the misrule of the TMC and after the RG Kar incident, the state government stands exposed," BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

Also Read | Congress is unhappy with Samajwadi Party’s offer of 2 seats in UP bypolls

Bypoll date

Polling for 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will take place on November 13.

States where bypolls will be held:

The by-polls will be held across 15 states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

