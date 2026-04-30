‘Will win 226+ seats in West Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee says exit polls made at BJP's behest to demoralise TMC workers

A day after most exit polls predicted a BJP win in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has rejected them and expressed confidence about retaining power in the state for the fourth time. In a video statement posted on social media, Banerjee said the TMC will win 226 seats in the assembly polls, higher than the party’s figure in 2021.

Exit polls rigged: Mamata Mamata on Friday alleged that exit poll projections were aired at the "instruction of the BJP" to demoralise her party workers.

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In a video message shared on social media, Mamata claimed television channels ran projections circulated from the BJP office.

"What was shown on television was circulated from the BJP office at 1.08 pm. Money was paid to ensure it was aired. I have specific information. They are saying forcefully that this has to be done," Banerjee alleged, describing the exit polls as part of a "larger conspiracy" to influence perception before the results are out.

'TMC will win 226 seats' Exuding confidence about her party's prospects, she said the TMC would comfortably cross the two-thirds mark.

"We will cross 226 seats in 2026. We might cross even 230 seats. I have complete faith in the massive mandate given by the people," she said, thanking voters for turning out in large numbers "despite heat and alleged intimidation".

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According to the three-term West Bengal CM, the exit poll narrative was aimed at stabilising market sentiment and breaking the morale of TMC cadres.

"They are playing their last game through sections of the media to psychologically weaken our workers and reassure the share market," she said.

Mamata warns TMC workers to guard strongrooms Ahead of the counting of votes on May 4, Mamata also urged party leaders, candidates and workers to remain on high alert and guard strong rooms housing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleging possible attempts at tampering during their movement to counting centres.

"They have planned that when EVMs are moved from strong rooms to counting halls, attempts could be made to change the machines. Do not be negligent," she warned.

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She also asked workers to stay awake in shifts and personally monitor counting.

"Stay awake through the night. In the morning, hand over charge to another team and only then go to sleep. If I can stand guard, you can also stand guard," she said, adding that candidates must remain present at counting centres and ensure no "unverified person" replaces them even briefly.

She went further, advising workers not to leave counting tables unattended even for basic breaks, unless replaced by "trusted people who cannot be bought".

What West Bengal exit polls said Mamata’s outburst came a day after four exit polls (Matrize, P-Marq, Praja Poll and Poll Diary) predicted a big win for the BJP. Only two exit polls (Peoples Pulse, Janmat Polls) have projected TMC to win, while JVC has predicted a close contest between the two sides.

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Today’s Chanakya exit poll for West Bengal On Thursday, Today’s Chanakya also released its exit poll results for all five states, including West Bengal. According to Today’s Chanakya’s projection, the BJP would win around 192 seats, while the TMC may have to settle for around 100 seats.

Another pollster, Axis My India, has refused to release its exit poll figures for West Bengal, claiming that an extraordinary proportion of voters had refused to speak to interviewers, rendering the sample too thin and unrepresentative to publish any honest seat projection.

The West Bengal Assembly has a strength of 294 seats, and the halfway mark is 148.

Key Takeaways Mamata Banerjee expresses confidence in TMC's victory despite negative exit polls.

She alleges a conspiracy by the BJP to demoralize TMC workers through misleading projections.

Banerjee urges party members to remain vigilant and monitor counting processes closely.