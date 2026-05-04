West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: A look at BJP's key poll promises as it heads for historic win

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on its way to something that was thought impossible even 10 years back -- a victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections. As per trends from the Election Commission, the saffron party has crossed the magic figure (leading in 194 seats at the time of publishing) in Bengal, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) behind by around 70 seats.

As trends predict the BJP's historic victory in West Bengal, which, along with poll newbies Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the top party in Tamil Nadu, is the biggest story from the 2026 Assembly polls across four states and one Union Territory, the time is right to look back at the BJP's poll promises for West Bengal.

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BJP's West Bengal Sankalp Patra The West Bengal Sankalp Patra of the BJP was launched on 10 April by Union Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah. The BJP manifesto is a mixture of welfare promises, Bengali symbolism, as well as a strong critique of the policies and politics of outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee. The BJP has sought to frame the 2026 Bengal elections as an identity vs welfare contest.

1. BJP has promised to bring the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal within six months if voted to power. It has already been implemented in Uttarakhand.

2. Shah has also said that if the BJP wins, a "son of Bengal" will be made the chief minister and will establish what he called a 'Ram Rajya" in the state.

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3. The BJP poll manifesto has also promised strict laws against "love jihad" as well as "land jihad". It has also promised to bring a law that guarantees freedom of practising religion to every citizen in West Bengal.

4. Shah has said that the BJP government will take a "detect, delete and deport" policy against infiltrators. He has also said that the BJP, if it comes to power in Bengal, will seal the state's borders, stop cattle smuggling, and clear government land of "encroachers and infiltrators".

5. The BJP manifesto has also promised "citizenship and rehabilitation for all Hindu refugees", a huge number of whom have alleged large-scale deletions from voter rolls during the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

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6. The BJP manifesto has said that within 45 days of it coming to power in Bengal, it will provide the land needed for border fencing and will also introduce scientific patrolling in rivers and canals with assistance from the Centre.

7. The manifesto promised three white papers on 15 years of alleged TMC corruption, deterioration of law and order and political violence in the state.

8. It also promised a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate political violence and take every case "to its logical conclusion", regardless of which party suffered.

9. Welfare schemes: The BJP has promised ₹3,000 for every woman in West Bengal, free travel for women in buses across the state, 33 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs (including the police), and one women's police department in every block.

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10. Pregnant women would receive ₹21,000 and six nutrition kits, while two women battalions of the State Reserve Police Force named after Matangini Hazra and Rani Rashmoni would be created.

11. A special police unit called the "Durga Suraksha Squad" and a self-defence training force for women were also promised.

12. The BJP also sought to tap discontent among unemployed youth, promising them ₹3,000 a month and an additional ₹15,000 to prepare for competitive examinations.

13. The BJP has promised an age relaxation of up to five years to those who have lost their jobs due to the school recruitment scam and other corruption-related cases. It has promised to give state government employees their pending Dearness Allowance and parity with the Centre in this regard. It has also promised to implement the 7th Pay Commission in West Bengal within 45 days of coming to power.

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14. It also promised one crore jobs and self-employment opportunities, a startup network and 75 lakh "Lakhpati Didis".

15. A cancer hospital, a special development plan for Haldia port, deep-sea ports at Tajpur and Kulpi, four townships and a 10-year plan to turn Kolkata into a globally recognised "living city" also featured in the document.

16. Darjeeling would be developed as a heritage tourism destination, while the hills would be developed "keeping Bengal united", the BJP promised.