West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: 'People will throw out TMC,' says RG Kar rape victim's mother and BJP candidate

Ratna Debnath, RG Kar rape-murder victim's mother and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from Panihati, on Wednesday, said that people will uproot and throw out the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) when the Assembly election results are announced on 4 May.

Speaking to ANI, she added that everyone is prepared to vote Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee out of power, pointing to her previous statements on women's safety. Debnath said, “Thank you very much to the people; there has never been such a high voter turnout as there was this time. People will uproot and throw out the TMC. Everyone is ready to remove Mamata Banerjee. Our only regret is that when such an incident happens, our female Chief Minister herself insults women... Those who say such things that girls should not go out after 8 PM, when my daughter was murdered, they said that girls should not do night duty. This time Bengal will fight against this...”

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RG Kar rape victim's parents say massive voter turnout recorded Shankar Debnath, father of the victim, alleged that candidates with tainted backgrounds have been fielded and pointed to poll-violence-related incidents. The victim's father added that record voter turnout is being recorded wherever appeals have been made.

"We urged 100% participation -- for stronger decisions to move the nation forward. People seem to have made up their minds, while Congress is accused of treating politics like a business. From rallies to Bhabanipur, tensions have flared, with complaints of TMC workers causing trouble. Allegations of corruption and mismanagement persist, with candidates linked to wrongdoing still being fielded. Attacks on leaders show the charged atmosphere. But unlike past elections, this time voting has been largely peaceful," RG Kar victim's father said.

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West Bengal Assembly elections On Wednesday, 142 out of 294 seats voted in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The counting of votes is set to take place on 4 May. The voter turnout reached a whopping 91.62 per cent by the close of the second phase of polling today.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 7:30 PM, Purba Bardhaman district maintained the lead with a massive 93.48 per cent turnout, followed closely by South 24 Parganas (91.73 per cent), North 24 Parganas (91.70 per cent), Hooghly (91.50 per cent), Nadia (91.45 per cent), and Howrah (91.17 per cent).

Violent clash breaks out as Phase II polling ends As the second and last phase of the West Bengal elections ended, a violent clash reportedly broke out between TMC and BJP workers at Booth Number 120 in the Arabinda Rally in North 24 Parganas earlier in the day. To bring the situation under control, security forces arrived at the scene.

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Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from the Noapara constituency, who was also present during the clashes, levelled serious allegations of electoral malpractice. He accused a local councillor's husband of orchestrating "forceful" voting across multiple booths, stating that a complaint would be filed with the Election Commission.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, alleged that he was surrounded and was allegedly attempted to be attacked by TMC supporters during his visit to a polling booth in the state during the Assembly elections.

(With ANI inputs)

Key Takeaways Record voter turnout indicates strong public engagement in the electoral process.

Allegations of violence and malpractice highlight the tensions between rival political factions.

Victims of past crimes are influencing the political landscape, emphasizing women's safety issues.