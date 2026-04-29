West Bengal Assembly Elections: 700 CAPF companies to remain deployed in state to maintain law and order

As the second phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly Elections concluded on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported that 700 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will continue to be in West Bengal till further orders.

Citing an Election Commission official, PTI added that the continued presence of the central forces is aimed at maintaining peace and ensuring that no untoward incidents take place during the post-poll period.

CAPF to remain deployed in West Bengal The official noted, "As per the EC's deployment plan issued on March 19, after completion of poll today, 700 companies of CAPF shall continue to remain deployed in the state for security arrangements and law and order duties, till further orders."

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The official added that the CAPF forces will be stationed in sensitive areas and will assist the state administration in maintaining normalcy in the region.

However, there seems to be a discrepancy related to the number of CAPF companies, as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s Director General GP Singh, in a post on X, said that 500 companies would remain deployed.

DG GP Singh wrote, "As mentioned earlier, 500 companies of CAPF would stay in West Bengal, after the polling, till further orders."

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the central forces would stay in Bengal for 60 days after the Assembly elections. Additionally, the Election Commission officials noted that further decisions on the duration and scale of deployment would be taken on the basis of ground assessments and inputs from security agencies.

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West Bengal Assembly elections The final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM on Wednesday, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90 per cent before the closing hour.

The main contest in West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections is between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeking to defend its throne for a fourth consecutive term and the resurgent Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which is looking for a historic win and to end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule in the state.

In the second phase, West Bengal voted for 142 seats, while polling for 152 seats was held in the first phase, which took place on April 23. The votes in all 294 Assembly seats will be counted on May 4.

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In the second phase, several key political figures cast their votes. This included Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, BJP candidate and mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, Ratna Debnath, TMC MP Mitali Bag, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, among others.

Alleged incidents of violence reported in Phase II Apart from witnessing a massive voter surge, the second phase also witnessed alleged incidents of violence with opposing parties levelling accusations of abuse and intimidation against the rival party.

Adhikari, who is the BJP candidate from Bhabhanipur and Nandigram, on Wednesday, alleged that he was surrounded and attempted to be attacked by TMC supporters during his visit to a polling booth in the state amid the 2026 Assembly elections.

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