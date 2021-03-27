OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >West Bengal Assembly Elections: 79.79% voter turnout in the first phase

West Bengal Assembly Elections: 79.79% voter turnout in the first phase

Nagaon: Voters queue up to cast their votes during the first phase of the Assam Assembly election, at a polling station in Kaliabor, Nagaon district, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_27_2021_000242B) (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2021, 07:19 PM IST ANI

  • The polling ended at 6.30 pm and among the five districts in the state, Purba Medinipur recorded the highest voter turnout with 82.42%till end of voting time
  • Meanwhile, Purulia recorded the lowest voter turnout with 77.13%

West Bengal on Saturday recorded an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of Assembly elections till 6.30 pm, according to the Election Commission.

The polling ended at 6.30 pm and among the five districts in the state, Purba Medinipur recorded the highest voter turnout with 82.42 per cent till end of voting time. Meanwhile, Purulia recorded the lowest voter turnout with 77.13 per cent.

Jhargram recorded 80.55 per cent, Paschim Medinipur 80.16 per cent and Bankura 80.03 per cent voter turnouts.

Stray incidents of violence were reported from some areas that voted in the state.

Polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in the state began at 7 am today with voters turning up to deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies.

All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women candidates in the fray.

In the first phase, a total of 73,80,942 electorates will cast their votes including 7,52,938 male voters, 36,27,949 female voters, 55 of the third gender and 11,767 service electors.

The Election Commission has set up 10,288 polling stations, of which 8,229 are the main and 2,059 are auxiliary.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.

