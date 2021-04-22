OPEN APP
West Bengal Assembly Elections: 79% turnout till 5 pm

Kolkata: At least 79.09 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in 43 assembly constituencies of West Bengal where voting was held for the sixth phase on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab said.

Polling was held between 7 am and 6.30 pm at 14,480 polling stations in 17 assembly constituencies in North 24 Parganas district, nine each in Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur districts and eight in Purba Bardhaman district.

"Polling was by and large peaceful today, apart from a few incidents of violence," a senior official of the CEOs office here said.

Among the four districts, Nadia registered the highest voter turnout of 82.67 per cent, followed by Purba Bardhaman (82.15 per cent), Uttar Dinajpur (77.76 per cent) and North 24 Parganas (75.94 per cent), Aftab added.

The Election Commission has deployed 1,071 companies of central forces for the sixth phase.

The state will witness two more phases of polling on April 26 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

