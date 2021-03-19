Bharatiya Janata Party manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections will be released on 21 March. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the party's manifesto in Kolkata, BJP Central Observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya said, news agency ANI reports.

Challenging Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe' slogan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday promised jobs, development and education in the poll-bound state of West Bengal.

Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Purulia ahead of the state assembly elections, PM Modi said, "Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe. Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe."

PM Modi assured people that after the formation of the BJP government, the development will take place in West Bengal which will make the life of the people easy and their problems will be dealt with on priority.

"After the formation of the BJP government in Bengal, your problems will be removed on a priority basis. When a double engine government will be formed in Bengal, there will be development here and your life will also become easier," he added.

West Bengal is witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC for the upcoming Assembly polls. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.





