West Bengal Assembly Elections: ECI issues clarification after TMC workers stage sit-in protest outside EVM strongrooms

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a clarification hours after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders staged a sit-in protest outside Khudiram Anushilan Kendra.
This came after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee, urged the party workers, leaders, and polling agents to maintain a 24-hour vigil over strongrooms housing EVMs, ANI reported.
1. There are 7 AC strong rooms inside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra.
2. They all have been duly closed and sealed in the presence of the candidates/Election agents and the General Observer after the completion of the poll yesterday. The last strong room was closed in the morning around 5.15 am.
3. All strong rooms containing polled EVMs are safely secured and sealed.
4. The official noted that there's another strong room in the same premises for the postal ballot, wherein we have kept AC-wise polled ballots as done by different polling personnel and ETBPS.
5. We had notified all Observers, ROs, and requested ROs to inform their candidates and agents about this.
6. ROs informed the political parties by mail.
7. The segregation of the ballot was taking place in the corridor of the strong rooms containing the polled premises from 4 pm.
8. The main strong rooms are safely secured and locked.
9. The same was duly shown to Shashi Panja, Kunal Ghosh (from TMC), and Kali from the BJP.
Earlier today, TMC party candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja staged a sit-in outside Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, and alleged irregular activities were being carried on inside the facility.
The protest by TMC workers came a day after the state concluded its second phase of polling in West Bengal, following which EVMs were stored in strongrooms at the centre, PTI reported.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
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