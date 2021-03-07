Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Kolkata and addressed his first rally at Brigade Parade Ground after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule.

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that West Bengal relied on her for ushering in a change, however, she broke the trust and insulted people of the state.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on Sunday at Brigade Parade Ground here, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally later in the day.

Chakraborty was welcomed into the party fold by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state party chief Dilip Ghosh among others.

Here are the highlights from PM Narendra Modi's rally in Kolkata:

You've pushed Bengal towards separation instead of development, and thus the lotus is blooming. You've divided people on religious lines, and thus the lotus is blooming: PM Modi at a dig to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

I have known Didi since ages. She is not the same person who raised her voice against the Left. She speaks someone else's language now & is being controlled: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground

These people are experienced people and play a lot! They have done innumerable corruption and looted the people of Bengal. They have even looted the relief money sent for Amphan: Narendra Modi in Kolkata

Tolabaazi, syndicate, commission cut! You have done so many scams that a 'Corruption Olympics' game can be organized. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives: Narendra Modi in Kolkata

My opponents say that I work for my friends. Who we grow up with are our best friends. I grew up in poverty hence I understand the plight of poor people living in every corner of India. I work for my friends & will continue to do so: Narendra Modi

All 130 crore people of India my friend, I work for them and will always do: PM Modi hits back at rivals accusing him of favouring friends.

TMC ka 'Khela sesh' :Narendra Modi

More than four crore Jan Dhan accounts opened in West Bengal: Narendra Modi

Will bring in real change in Bengal where people will regain faith in civil and police administration: Narendra Modi at Kolkata rally

The people of West Bengal had chosen you as 'Didi' but then why did you remain the aunt of a nephew? The people of Bengal are asking only this one question from you: Narendra Modi

Some days back, when you (Mamata Banerjee) rode a scooty, everyone was praying that you are not hurt. It is good that you didn't fall, otherwise, you would have made enemy the state where the scooty was manufactured: PM Narendra Modi in Kolkata

PM Modi asks Mamata Banerjee to consider herself as India's daughter and not limit herself to idea that she is solely 'Bengal's daughter'.

They made promises to work for 'Maa, maati, manush'. But you tell me, has TMC been able to bring change in the lives of common people here in the last 10 years?: Narendra Modi at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground

Narendra Modi says democratic system destroyed in West Bengal.

There is no reason why Kolkata cannot be made into ‘City of Future: Narendra Modi

You know it very well how the democratic system has been destroyed here. BJP will strengthen this system. We will bring the change to re-establish public belief in govt systems, in the police, and the administration: Narendra Modi in Kolkata

People want 'asol parivartan', says Modi, promises to work 24x7 for Bengal's development

I have come here to make you believe in 'Asol Poribortan'. Belief in Bengal's development, in change of Bengal's situation, in increasing investment & industries in Bengal, and in the reconstruction of Bengal: Narendra Modi

I have come here to make you believe that we'll work hard for farmers, businessmen & the development of sisters and daughters. We will live every moment to fulfill your dreams: PM Modi

The next 25 years are very important for the development of Bengal. The development here in the next 5 years will lay the foundation for State's development in the next 25 years: Narendra Modi at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground

The dream of 'sonar bangla' will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal's development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal's culture and to bring change: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In this Assembly elections, there are TMC, Left & Congress, and their anti-Bengal attitude on a side. On the other side, there are people of Bengal: PM Narendra Modi

West Bengal wants 'shanti', 'sonar Bangla', 'pragatisheel Bangla': Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground

Bangla chaay Sonar Bangla (Bengal wants Gold Bengal), says Modi while addressing the mega BJP rally in Kolkata

Bengal trusted Mamata Banerjee to bring in change but she betrayed its people, insulted them: Narendra Modi at Kolkata rally.

This Brigade Parade Ground has been witness to many great leaders and also witnessed those who have disrupted West Bengal's progress. People of Bengal never left their hopes for change: PM Modi in Kolkata

This Brigade ground has been witness to many movements of India

The land of West Bengal gave a new lease of life to India's freedom struggle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground to address a public rally.





