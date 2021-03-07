Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >West Bengal Assembly elections LIVE: PM Modi addresses mega rally in Kolkata

West Bengal Assembly elections LIVE: PM Modi addresses mega rally in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Kolkata
1 min read . 02:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • At the rally, the Prime Minister will seek support for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the fray for the 294 member West Bengal Legislative Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Kolkata and stahis first rally at Brigade Parade Ground after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Kolkata and stahis first rally at Brigade Parade Ground after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule.

At the rally, the Prime Minister will seek support for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the fray for the 294 member Legislative Assembly.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

At the rally, the Prime Minister will seek support for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the fray for the 294 member Legislative Assembly.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Along with the main stage which is 72-feet long, two other stages have been set up, one for Tollywood actors and another for important personalities present at the rally. The two stages are 48-feet length, 24-feet width and 7-feet height.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on Sunday at Brigade Parade Ground here, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally later in the day.

Chakraborty was welcomed into the party fold by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state party chief Dilip Ghosh among others.

Here are the live updates:

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.