West Bengal Assembly elections LIVE: PM Modi addresses mega rally in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Kolkata and stahis first rally at Brigade Parade Ground after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Kolkata and stahis first rally at Brigade Parade Ground after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule.
At the rally, the Prime Minister will seek support for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the fray for the 294 member Legislative Assembly.
1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
1 min read . 06:46 AM IST
At the rally, the Prime Minister will seek support for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the fray for the 294 member Legislative Assembly.
1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
1 min read . 06:46 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Along with the main stage which is 72-feet long, two other stages have been set up, one for Tollywood actors and another for important personalities present at the rally. The two stages are 48-feet length, 24-feet width and 7-feet height.
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on Sunday at Brigade Parade Ground here, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally later in the day.
Chakraborty was welcomed into the party fold by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state party chief Dilip Ghosh among others.
Here are the live updates: