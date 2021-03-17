West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released the election manifesto, promising a minimum annual income of ₹6,000 and ₹12,000 for general category and backward community people, respectively, if voted to power.

"We were supposed to release our manifesto earlier but due to my health condition, it took time. We are releasing our manifesto today by thanking Maa, Mati, Manush (mother, soil and people)," said the chief minister while releasing the manifesto.

She further mentioned a few of her government's welfare schemes.

"Our work has caught the attention of the world. For Kanyashree, we were awarded the first position by UNESCO," added Banerjee.

"We have reduced poverty by 40 per cent in Bengal," she added.

The manifesto promises a student credit card of ₹10 lakh at only 4 per cent interest, where the government will be the guarantor. “Parents will not have to worry about the higher education of their children," she said.

She also added that her government will increase annual financial aid to farmers from ₹6,000 to ₹10,000.

The Bengal CM, sitting on her wheelchair fdur to being injured earlier via an 'attack' on her in Nandigram campaign, also said, "We will set up 10 lakh MSME units in Bengal.

Highlighting the jobs aspect in the state, the TMC supremeo added, "We will decrease unemployment." She said that the party will create 5 lakh job opportunities this year.

"We will form special task force to examine and propose OBC status to all communities who are not recognised," Mamata said.

"This is not a political manifesto. My manifesto is development-based because I believe where there is a will, there is a way. This a manifesto of the people, for the people, and by the people," Mamata said while releasing the manife

The release date of TMC's poll manifesto was cancelled twice after the chief minister sustained injuries while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10.

On March 10, she had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

