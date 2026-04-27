West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2: No Voter ID card — Will be turned away from booth?

The Election Commission on Sunday announced strict security arrangements for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for 29 April. The EC warned people that any attempt to interfere with polling or prevent voters from casting their ballots would be dealt with firmly, according to an official, as reported by PTI.
The poll body instructed security forces to deploy personnel constituency-wise and intensify “area domination” operations in interior lanes and sensitive localities to ensure voters can participate without fear.
With the total number of Assembly seats at 294, this final leg will decide whether the TMC maintains its urban fort or if the BJP can make significant inroads into South Bengal.
Phase 2 of the elections will be held on 29 April, covering 142 constituencies, including South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly. Polling will run from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Voters must carry a valid photo identification to cast their vote. The most commonly used document is the Voter ID card (EPIC), though several other IDs are also accepted. They are:
Aadhaar card
PAN card
Passport
Driving licence
Bank passbook with photo
Government or service ID
A voter slip is not mandatory for voting, but it can help identify the correct polling booth. Voters should ensure their names are listed in the electoral roll before arriving.
At the polling station, officials will verify voter identity. After verification, officials mark the voter’s finger with indelible ink. Voters then cast their votes using an EVM, and the VVPAT system briefly displays a printed slip to confirm the choice. The process maintains secrecy and security.
Introduced in India in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is a ballot-less vote verification system that is connected with the EVM.
The VVPAT generates a paper slip for the voter to view and allows him/her to verify whether the vote was correctly cast on the EVM. The slip contains the name and symbol of the party they have voted for.
Mobile phones, cameras, smoking, alcohol and weapons are not allowed inside booths.
Campaigning is prohibited within 100 metres of polling stations.
Any disruption or intimidation is punishable.
Voters are advised to arrive early to avoid queues, preferably before 5:30 pm.
Polling booth details can be checked via official voter services or slips before reaching the station.
North and South 24 Parganas are seen as the key battleground of the contest—often described by Bengal politicians as the “Uttar Pradesh of Bengal’s electoral map,” since the region can decisively shape power at Nabanna, as reported by PTI.
The broader Presidency division, which includes Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia and both North and South 24 Parganas, contributes 111 seats to the West Bengal Assembly and is considered the strongest base of the All India Trinamool Congress.
Even during the BJP’s strong campaign in the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC secured 96 of these 111 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won 14 and the ISF won one. The results reinforced the idea that without gaining ground in South Bengal, achieving power in the state remains difficult.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP improved its footprint and led in 21 of these segments, while the TMC stayed ahead in 90. But the geography barely changed -- the BJP gained mainly in Nadia and North 24 Parganas, while South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Kolkata South stayed firmly with the ruling party, PTI reported.
For the TMC, the arithmetic is blunt: hold this belt and the road to a fourth straight term remains open.
"Our electoral battle ends here. If we retain North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah, Bengal stays with us. These are not just seats, they are the social base of Mamata Banerjee's politics," a senior TMC minister said.
The BJP sees the same geography as the gateway to regime change.
"Without breaching North 24 Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah, there is no route to power for us. North 24 Parganas is the entry point because of the Matua and refugee votes," a senior BJP leader said.
The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections ended at 6 pm on Thursday, with the Election Commission of India reporting a notably high voter turnout of 92.78% in West Bengal. The strong turnout reflects an active voting process that took place under tight security across constituencies.
(With inputs from agencies)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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