West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase 2: No Voter ID card — Will be turned away from booth?

The Election Commission on Sunday announced strict security arrangements for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for 29 April. The EC warned people that any attempt to interfere with polling or prevent voters from casting their ballots would be dealt with firmly, according to an official, as reported by PTI.

The poll body instructed security forces to deploy personnel constituency-wise and intensify “area domination” operations in interior lanes and sensitive localities to ensure voters can participate without fear.

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With the total number of Assembly seats at 294, this final leg will decide whether the TMC maintains its urban fort or if the BJP can make significant inroads into South Bengal.

Date and timing Phase 2 of the elections will be held on 29 April, covering 142 constituencies, including South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly. Polling will run from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Forgot Voter ID? Here are the other options Voters must carry a valid photo identification to cast their vote. The most commonly used document is the Voter ID card (EPIC), though several other IDs are also accepted. They are:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Passport

Driving licence

Bank passbook with photo

Government or service ID

A voter slip is not mandatory for voting, but it can help identify the correct polling booth. Voters should ensure their names are listed in the electoral roll before arriving.

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Voting procedure At the polling station, officials will verify voter identity. After verification, officials mark the voter’s finger with indelible ink. Voters then cast their votes using an EVM, and the VVPAT system briefly displays a printed slip to confirm the choice. The process maintains secrecy and security.

What is a VVPAT? Introduced in India in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) is a ballot-less vote verification system that is connected with the EVM.

The VVPAT generates a paper slip for the voter to view and allows him/her to verify whether the vote was correctly cast on the EVM. The slip contains the name and symbol of the party they have voted for.

Guidelines for voters Mobile phones, cameras, smoking, alcohol and weapons are not allowed inside booths.

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Campaigning is prohibited within 100 metres of polling stations.

Any disruption or intimidation is punishable.

Voters are advised to arrive early to avoid queues, preferably before 5:30 pm.

Polling booth details can be checked via official voter services or slips before reaching the station.

North and South 24 Parganas remain the heart of that contest North and South 24 Parganas are seen as the key battleground of the contest—often described by Bengal politicians as the “Uttar Pradesh of Bengal’s electoral map,” since the region can decisively shape power at Nabanna, as reported by PTI.

The broader Presidency division, which includes Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia and both North and South 24 Parganas, contributes 111 seats to the West Bengal Assembly and is considered the strongest base of the All India Trinamool Congress.

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Even during the BJP’s strong campaign in the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC secured 96 of these 111 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won 14 and the ISF won one. The results reinforced the idea that without gaining ground in South Bengal, achieving power in the state remains difficult.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP improved its footprint and led in 21 of these segments, while the TMC stayed ahead in 90. But the geography barely changed -- the BJP gained mainly in Nadia and North 24 Parganas, while South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Kolkata South stayed firmly with the ruling party, PTI reported.

For the TMC, the arithmetic is blunt: hold this belt and the road to a fourth straight term remains open.

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"Our electoral battle ends here. If we retain North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah, Bengal stays with us. These are not just seats, they are the social base of Mamata Banerjee's politics," a senior TMC minister said.

The BJP sees the same geography as the gateway to regime change.

"Without breaching North 24 Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah, there is no route to power for us. North 24 Parganas is the entry point because of the Matua and refugee votes," a senior BJP leader said.

The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections ended at 6 pm on Thursday, with the Election Commission of India reporting a notably high voter turnout of 92.78% in West Bengal. The strong turnout reflects an active voting process that took place under tight security across constituencies.

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(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways Voter ID is mandatory for casting a ballot, with several accepted forms of ID.

Security measures are heightened to ensure a smooth voting process amidst political tensions.

The outcome in North and South 24 Parganas is critical for both TMC and BJP's future in West Bengal.