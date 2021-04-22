In this phase, elections are being held in 17 seats in the North 24 Parganas district and nine seats in Nadia -- most of which has a significant presence of the Matuas, who are crucial to the electoral success of any party in the state.
Besides, elections are also being held in the nine seats in Uttar Dinajpur district and eight in Purba Bardhaman.
Over 1.03 crore voters will decide the political fate of 306 candidates in this phase.
Of them, 53.21 lakh are men and 50.65 lakh women, while 256 are third gender.
A staggering 1,071 companies of central forces have been deployed in this phase to ensure free and fair voting, officials said.
Each company of central force has around 100 personnel and officers.