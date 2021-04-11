West Bengal assembly polls: Amit Shah to address six public programs today

As many as 45 assembly segments are scheduled to go to polls in the fifth phase to be held on 17 April. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on 22 April. In the seventh phase, 35 constituencies will go to polls on 26 April. The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for 29 April, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}