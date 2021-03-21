Speaking at the event, Shah said, "We have decided to call our manifesto a 'Sankalp Patra'. It is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party. We will create a Sonar Bangla."

"Women to be given 33% reservation in state government jobs," Home Minister and BJP leader said Amit Shah while releasing 'Sankalp Patra'. The party also in its manifesto has mentioned that it will provide free education to women from KG to PG.

"Continuing PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, ₹18,000, which Mamata didi didn't give to farmers since 3 years, would be transferred to 75 lakh farmers' bank accounts without any cut," said BJP leader Amit Shah.

"We will establish a Sonar Bangla fund worth ₹11,000 crores which will promote art, literature and other such sectors," said BJP leader Amit Shah.

BJP leader Amit Shah said that the party will constitute an SIT to investigate cases of political killings and take strict action against those responsible. We'll provide up to ₹25 lakhs as a rehabilitation package to each of the victims of political violence in West Bengal.

On Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), BJP in its manifesto has said that it will be implemented in the first Cabinet and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship and each refugee family will get ₹10,000 per year for 5 years.

The BJP also promised that if it comes to power it will build three new AIIMS hospitals which will be built in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban so that locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities.

On providing jobs to people in the state, it said that it will start Common Eligibility Test for all state government jobs to keep a check on corruption.

"We will constitute the following separate Task Forces to curb the problem of arms racketeering, unchecked narcotics trade, land grabbing, fake currency circulation and cattle smuggling," Amit Shah said while unveiling the manifesto.

Amit Shah also said that, "We will work with the Central Government to ensure efforts are made at the international level to make Bengali one of the official languages in the United Nations."

The BJP in its manifesto has mentioned that no infiltrators to be allowed in West Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Debasree Choudhuri and party MP Nisith Pramanik were present at the event held at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via