This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
West Bengal Assembly Polls: Election Commission transfers 3 police officers
1 min read.10:42 PM ISTPTI
In a letter to the poll-bound state's chief secretary, the Commission said SP of Alipurduar, DCP of Chandannagar, Hooghly and Deputy SP of Industrial Diamond Harbour Police district be transferred
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Election Commission Saturday ordered the transfer of three West Bengal police officers.
The Election Commission Saturday ordered the transfer of three West Bengal police officers.
In a letter to the poll-bound state's chief secretary, the Commission said SP (Alipurduar) Amitabha Maiti, DCP (Chandannagar, Hooghly) Tathagata Basu and Deputy SP (Industrial Diamond Harbour Police district) Mithun De be transferred and a report sent to it by 10 am Sunday.
In a letter to the poll-bound state's chief secretary, the Commission said SP (Alipurduar) Amitabha Maiti, DCP (Chandannagar, Hooghly) Tathagata Basu and Deputy SP (Industrial Diamond Harbour Police district) Mithun De be transferred and a report sent to it by 10 am Sunday.