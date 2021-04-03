Subscribe
Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >West Bengal Assembly Polls: Election Commission transfers 3 police officers

Premium
1 min read . 10:42 PM IST PTI

In a letter to the poll-bound state's chief secretary, the Commission said SP of Alipurduar, DCP of Chandannagar, Hooghly and Deputy SP of Industrial Diamond Harbour Police district be transferred

The Election Commission Saturday ordered the transfer of three West Bengal police officers.

In a letter to the poll-bound state's chief secretary, the Commission said SP (Alipurduar) Amitabha Maiti, DCP (Chandannagar, Hooghly) Tathagata Basu and Deputy SP (Industrial Diamond Harbour Police district) Mithun De be transferred and a report sent to it by 10 am Sunday.

It said Mithun De should be kept under 'Awaiting Posting Orders' while the other officer being transferred out should "not be given any election-related posting."

