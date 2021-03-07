KOLKATA : After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday raised a new poll slogan "Ek chhobole chhobi" (finish in one attack), in a veiled attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"Today is like a dream for me. I have never imagined that I will be sharing the dais where the biggest leader of the biggest democracy our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to speak. I always had a dream to work for the poor, downtrodden. Now, it is seen as being fulfilled," Chakraborty said at the Brigade Parade Ground here.

He joined the BJP at Brigade Parade Ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first rally after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule.

The Brigade ground buzzed with cheers when Chakraborty quoted the popular dialogues of his Bengali films.

"Ami Jol Dhorao noi, Bele Borao noi, ami ekta cobra, jat ghokhro, ek chhobole chhobi (I am not Jol Dhora, I am not Bele Bora, I am a pure cobra, you will be finished in one strike). Now, remember the new slogan Ek chhobole chhobi," he said.

Chakraborty joined the BJP at the Brigade Parage Ground in the presence of state party chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party vice president Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari were also present at the ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally.

Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for two years, before resigning.West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

After winning 3 seats in the 2016 Assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via