Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >West Bengal assembly polls: Voting begins for 44 seats in fourth phase

West Bengal assembly polls: Voting begins for 44 seats in fourth phase

Voters in West Bengal
1 min read . 07:17 AM IST Staff Writer

Over 1.15 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 373 candidates, including Union minister Babul Supriyo and state ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arup Biswas

The electors began casting their vote at 7 am on Saturday in the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections amid tight security, officials said.

The polling will continue till 6.30 pm.

Voting is underway with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols in nine seats of Howrah district, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Cooch Behar and 10 in Hooghly.

Visuals showed long queues outside polling stations.

Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful voting, with 789 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) being deployed to guard 15,940 polling stations.

At least 187 companies of CAPF, the highest deployment of forces among poll-bound districts in the phase, are in Cooch Behar, which has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence, including an alleged attack on BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, in the run-up to the elections.

State police forces have also been deployed at strategic locations to aid the central forces.

Elections for the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on 2 May.

