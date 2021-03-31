West Bengal Assembly Polls: Section 144 imposed in East Midnapore till 2 April

Ahead of the high-stakes second phase of assembly elections, the Election Commission on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders in East Midnapore, which include imposing Section 144, banning cellular phones inside the polling booth. The second phase of the elections will witness an intense contest between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had recently joined BJP, in Nadigram.

The news agency ANI reported that as per a notice issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Haldia in Purba Medinipur district, Avneet Punia, in accordance with specific directions of the Election Commission and in the likelihood of violence, breach of peace and unwarranted incidents, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed from 6:30 pm on March 30 till April 2.

The assembly of five or more persons, excluding persons on election duty and voters, is prohibited within 200 metres of the polling premises, according to the order. No cell phones and wireless sets would be allowed within 100 meter-perimeter of the polling premises, except by persons on election duty.

Apart from the imposition of Section 144 of CrpC, Election Commission has also started air surveillance in the area with the help of a helicopter, PTI reported.

People who are not voters of Nandigram are not being allowed to enter the constituency in view of the sensitivity. "Nandigram is a sensitive constituency with high- profile candidates like Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikary. We want to ensure that the law and order situation is not compromised and people can vote freely without fear," an EC official told PTI.

"That is the reason for imposing the prohibitory orders, which will be in place till Friday midnight. A person who is not a voter of Nandigram will not be allowed to enter the area till the polling is over," he said.

Twenty-two companies of central forces are being deployed in the constituency. Central forces along with the state police have already started naka checkings at crucial junctions in the area. The EC has also decided to deploy a 22-personnel quick response team (QRT) in the area on the election day

"Vehicles are being thoroughly checked before they are allowed to enter Nandigram. No outside vehicles are being allowed in," the official said.

The local authorities were also asked by the EC to execute all the pending arrest warrants by Wednesday night and take people, accused in various cases, into custody.

In phase two of the elections, a total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur will go to polls.

There are 171 candidates in the fray in phase-II of West Bengal polls, out of which 152 candidates are men while only 19 are women.

Nandigram is all set to witness the most high-profile contest in the second phase where Banerjee and Adhikari are taking on each other. Adhikari had earlier pledged that he will quit politics if he does not defeat the TMC chief by 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

