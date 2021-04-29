Voting for the eighth and final phase of the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections began at 7 am on Thursday amid a huge Covid-19 spike across the country.

Over 84.77 lakh voters, including 41.21 lakh women and 158 third gender persons, will decide the fate of 283 candidates in this phase.

Polling is being held in 35 constituencies spread across four districts. Among these, six are in Malda, eleven in Birbhum, eleven in Murshidabad and seven in Kolkata.

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling.

Both Trinamool Congress and the BJP are contesting on all 35 seats.

Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) have come together in a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Sanyukta Morcha.

Out of the 35 seats in this round, Congress has 19 in its share, CPI(M) has 10, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) has one, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) has three and ISF has four seats. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also trying its luck and has fielded 24 candidates.

Development, unemployment and migration remain the core issues in these districts.

The BJP is targeting the incumbent TMC over 'tolabaazi' (extortion), 'cut money' and syndicate raj and appeasement politics. Plus, an air of anti-incumbency can also be felt against the ruling TMC government in the state.

However, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is banking upon its welfare schemes like "Duare Sarkar", "Swastho Sathi" and "Kanyashree".

The first round of polling in the state had taken place on 27 March 27, followed by subsequent phases on 1, 6, 10, 12, 22 and 26 April, respectively.

Counting of votes and declaration of results for all 294 constituencies in the eastern state, as well as the four other assembly elections, will take place on 2 May.

Meanwhile, the state registered its highest single-day spike of 17,207 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while 77 more people succumbed to the disease.





