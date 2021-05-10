43 TMC leaders took oath at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata in presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee today. They were sworn in by Governor Gagdeep Dhankhar. After the swearing-in ceremony, Banerjee is also scheduled to hold the first Cabinet meeting later in the day today.

Kolkata: 43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers in West Bengal cabinet pic.twitter.com/FRIZL5eUJx — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021





Veteran leaders who were sworn in as ministers include Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyoti Priya Mallick, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Dr Shashi Panja and Javed Ahmed Khan.

While former finance minister Amit Mitra to take oath via video conferencing.

On May 5, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took charge as the Chief Minister of the state for the third consecutive term.

In a recently concluded Assembly elections, TMC secured a third term with won a thumping majority. On Sunday, the Election commission counted votes for the assembly elections the ruling Trinamool Congress came out winning 213 of the 292 assembly seats.

Though the TMC has won with a thumping majority in the recently held assembly election, Banerjee herself lost from Nandigram and she too needs to win a bypoll.

