BJP candidate list West Bengal Election 2026: 144 names released, Suvendu Adhikari to contest from Mamata's Bhabanipur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released it first list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections. As per the list, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari will contest from the Bhabanipur constituency — the seat currently held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Suvendu Adhikari is currently a BJP MLA from Nandigram. In the 2021 West Bengal Elections, Adhikari had contested against Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram seat, defeating her by around 2,000 votes.