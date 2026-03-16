BJP candidate list West Bengal Election 2026: 144 names released, Suvendu Adhikari to contest from Mamata's Bhabanipur

BJP candidate list West Bengal Election 2026: 144 names released, Suvendu Adhikari to contest from Mamata's Bhabanipur

Akriti Anand
Updated16 Mar 2026, 05:21 PM IST
West Bengal Election 2026: Suvendu Adhikari to contest from CM Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency.
West Bengal Election 2026: Suvendu Adhikari to contest from CM Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur constituency.(PTI/ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released it first list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections. As per the list, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari will contest from the Bhabanipur constituency — the seat currently held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Suvendu Adhikari is currently a BJP MLA from Nandigram. In the 2021 West Bengal Elections, Adhikari had contested against Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram seat, defeating her by around 2,000 votes.

Mamata Banerjee later fought bye-elections from Bhabanipur seat and won. The seat was won by the Trinamool Congress' Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in the 2021 elections.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In he...Read More

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