West Bengal Election 2026: 'Doing business in daughter's name' — RG Kar victim's mother says TMC goons attacked her

Ratna Debnath, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 and the mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, was allegedly targeted and threatened by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers during voting on Wednesday, 29 April.

Ratna Debnath, who is the BJP candidate from the Panihati Assembly constituency, told ANI that she was abused and intimidated, claiming that attempts were made to attack her during her visit to a polling area.

“TMC goons, who tried to attack me, were using abusive language. They said I was doing business in my daughter's name. They misbehaved with me and said that they would see me on 4 May,” she was quoted as saying as the voting was underway across 142 assembly constituencies in Phase 2 of the elections.

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She also alleged inaction by police on her complaint. "I complained to the police and demanded their arrest, but the police asked me to leave the spot. I asked them to allow my Chief Election Agent to be with me, but they did not allow it. After I complained at the police station, they came and removed all the TMC workers who were present there."

Meanwhile, RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim's father, Sekharranjan Debnath, alleged that they were confronted and intimidated by a group of motorcycle-borne individuals.

"TMC goons on a motorbike were present on the way as we were passing. They also sloganeered at us. They brought many more TMC goons with them and tried to attack us. Police didn't remove them [TMC workers] but asked us to go away from the spot. They are doing all this because they are scared of us," Sekharranjan Debnath told ANI on Wednesday.

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TMC workers ‘influencing voters’ Jay Saha, Chief Election Agent for BJP candidate Ratna Debnath, also accused the ruling party workers of influencing voters at polling booths.

"A Councillor [TMC], along with his goons, was present at the polling booth trying to influence and threaten the voters. My candidate protested against it. When her daughter was not safe in Bengal, how can she be safe? She is fighting for the safety of women. The people of Panihati have decided to elect her to the Assembly. Till noon, 50% voter turnout has been recorded," he told ANI.

West Bengal Election Phase 2 voting Voting is underway in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections amid tight security arrangements, with political parties trading allegations of intimidation and misconduct at several polling stations.

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The Phase 1 elections were held on 23 April, when 152 assembly constituencies went to the polls. Over 90% voter turnout was recorded in Phase 1 polling.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that he was surrounded and attacked by TMC supporters during his visit to a polling booth.

In Phase 2, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 61.11% till 1 PM and 78.6% turnout by 3 PM, as polling is underway for 142 Assembly seats in the second phase of the state elections.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Hooghly topped the districts with a turnout of 64.57%, followed by Howrah at 60.68%.

Kolkata North recorded 60.18% polling, while Kolkata South registered 57.73% turnout during the same period. Nadia also saw a significant participation, recording a voter turnout of 61.41% till 1 PM.

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The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the TMC, as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

The counting of votes will take place on 4 May.