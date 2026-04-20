West Bengal Election 2026 Dry Day: When is liquor ban in Kolkata, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, all 23 districts?

The Election Commission of India directed authorities on Monday to announce "dry day" in the poll-bound states of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. As per its notification, the states will observe a dry day starting 48 hours before polling on April 23 (Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Phase 1) and April 29 (West Bengal Phase 2).

48-hour liquor ban The Election Commission said in a notice on Monday, "In view of the statutory provision as above, 'Dry day' shall be declared and notified under the relevant State/Union Territory laws as is appropriate during 48 hours, ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll with respect to polling day for an election in that polling area where General Election to Legislative Assembly is being held. This will include the date of re-poll, if any."

The Commission also directed that May 4, the date on which counting of votes will be held, “shall also be declared 'Dry Day' under the relevant laws in poll-going State/UT.”

When will liquor sales be banned in all 23 West Bengal districts? The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats will be held in two phases. Voting in the first phase will be held on April 23, and voting in the second phase will be held on April 29. The results will be announced on May 4.

Phase 1: As many as 16 districts (152 assembly constituencies), which will vote on April 23, will observe dry days from April 21 until polling concludes at 6 pm on April 23.

Cooch Behar Alipurduar Jalpaiguri Kalimpong Darjeeling Uttar Dinapur Dakshin Dinapur Malda Murshidabad Birbhum Paschim Bardhaman Bankura Purulia Paschim Medinipur Purba Medinipur Jhargram

Phase 2: As many as 7 districts (142 assembly constituencies) will witness liquor ban starting April 27, until polling concludes ay 6 pm on April 29.

North 24 Parganas South Parganas Howrah Hoogly Kolkata Nadia Purba Bardhaman May 4, result day: A Dry Day will be witnessed in all the districts of West Bengal.

What will remain close on Dry Day? "No liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments selling or serving liquor shall be permitted to sell/ serve liquor to anyone whosoever, on the aforesaid days," the Election Commission said.

It added, “Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants etc and hotels functioning under different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor, shall not be permitted to serve liquor on these days.”

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The Commission added that the storage of liquor by individuals "shall be curtailed during the above period and the restrictions provided in the excise law on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises shall be vigorously enforced."

West Bengal Election 2026 The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases, on April 23 and 29. Counting is scheduled on May 4.