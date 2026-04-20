Subscribe

West Bengal Election 2026 Dry Day: When is liquor ban in Kolkata, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, all 23 districts?

West Bengal Election 2026: All 23 districts will observe 48-hours of ‘dry day’, depending on when they go to the polls. While 16 districts will vote on April 23, seven districts will vote on April 29. A dry day will be observed on May 4 as well, as per the Election Commission's notification.

Akriti Anand
Updated20 Apr 2026, 04:21 PM IST
West Bengal Election 2026 Dry Day: When is liquor ban in Kolkata, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, all 23 districts
West Bengal Election 2026 Dry Day: When is liquor ban in Kolkata, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, all 23 districts(AFP)
AI Quick Read

The Election Commission of India directed authorities on Monday to announce "dry day" in the poll-bound states of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. As per its notification, the states will observe a dry day starting 48 hours before polling on April 23 (Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Phase 1) and April 29 (West Bengal Phase 2).

48-hour liquor ban

The Election Commission said in a notice on Monday, "In view of the statutory provision as above, 'Dry day' shall be declared and notified under the relevant State/Union Territory laws as is appropriate during 48 hours, ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll with respect to polling day for an election in that polling area where General Election to Legislative Assembly is being held. This will include the date of re-poll, if any."

Advertisement

The Commission also directed that May 4, the date on which counting of votes will be held, “shall also be declared 'Dry Day' under the relevant laws in poll-going State/UT.”

Also Read | Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Dry Day declared in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

When will liquor sales be banned in all 23 West Bengal districts?

The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats will be held in two phases. Voting in the first phase will be held on April 23, and voting in the second phase will be held on April 29. The results will be announced on May 4.

Advertisement

Phase 1: As many as 16 districts (152 assembly constituencies), which will vote on April 23, will observe dry days from April 21 until polling concludes at 6 pm on April 23.

  1. Cooch Behar
  2. Alipurduar
  3. Jalpaiguri
  4. Kalimpong
  5. Darjeeling
  6. Uttar Dinapur
  7. Dakshin Dinapur
  8. Malda
  9. Murshidabad
  10. Birbhum
  11. Paschim Bardhaman
  12. Bankura
  13. Purulia
  14. Paschim Medinipur
  15. Purba Medinipur
  16. Jhargram

Also Read | West Bengal Polls 2026 Dates: April 23 or 29 — When is voting all 23 districts?

Phase 2: As many as 7 districts (142 assembly constituencies) will witness liquor ban starting April 27, until polling concludes ay 6 pm on April 29.

  1. North 24 Parganas
  2. South Parganas
  3. Howrah
  4. Hoogly
  5. Kolkata
  6. Nadia
  7. Purba Bardhaman

May 4, result day: A Dry Day will be witnessed in all the districts of West Bengal.

What will remain close on Dry Day?

"No liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments selling or serving liquor shall be permitted to sell/ serve liquor to anyone whosoever, on the aforesaid days," the Election Commission said.

Advertisement

It added, “Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants etc and hotels functioning under different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor, shall not be permitted to serve liquor on these days.”

Also Read | West Bengal: EC hands over Malda violence case to NIA after SC directives

The Commission added that the storage of liquor by individuals "shall be curtailed during the above period and the restrictions provided in the excise law on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises shall be vigorously enforced."

West Bengal Election 2026

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases, on April 23 and 29. Counting is scheduled on May 4.

The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation.

Advertisement

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

Catch all the live action on Assembly Election Results 2025, exclusive coverage from the streets of Bihar, minute- by-minute trend and tally analysis, and Latest News Updates on Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav.
HomeElectionsAssembly ElectionsWest Bengal Election 2026 Dry Day: When is liquor ban in Kolkata, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, all 23 districts?
Read Next Story