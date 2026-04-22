West Bengal Election 2026: EC publishes list of voters cleared by tribunals for phase 1. Here's how to check your name

The Election Commission of India on 22 April issued booth-wise lists of voters whose cases were disposed of by tribunals, allowing them to participate in the first phase of the West Bengal elections on 23 April, news agency PTI said.

The poll panel published two separate lists on its website - one of voters whose names have been included following tribunal orders and another of those who remain excluded.

The commission, however, did not publish any details on the total number of electors who had applied, nor the number of electors who were allowed to be included.

How to check your name? The individual voters can see their names on the poll panel's website. The list can be accessed on the Commission’s website by selecting the add or delete list and entering the Assembly seat and booth number. Booths with pending cases will not display names.

Voters whose names are not in the pending list can check their status on the website using their EPIC or voter ID number.

As many as 139 voters have been added to the electoral roll through Tribunal orders just ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal, according to reports.

The Tribunal decided 650 cases,of which 139 names were included in the voter list, and these individuals will be eligible to cast their ballots in the first phase.

With this addition, the total number of voters in the first phase stands at 3,60,77,310.

The final electoral roll for the second phase is yet to be prepared, as Tribunal proceedings will continue until 27 April. More names are likely to be added before that phase.

The supplementary voter list has been published in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions. Invoking its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court directed that voters declared eligible by the Tribunal up to two days before polling be allowed to vote in this Bengal Assembly election.

"A comprehensive figure is expected to be available by evening," an official was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

The names of these voters were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, after which they were given the option to approach the designated tribunals set up by the Supreme Court.

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Overall, 91 lakh names have been deleted from West Bengal's voter list since the SIR began. The state's voters have shrunk almost 12%, from 7.66 crore electors in October 2025 to 6.75 crore now. West Bengal had 7.34 crore eligible voters in the 2021 assembly elections.

A consolidated electoral roll, incorporating newly added voters, will be issued in the evening and used for the first phase of polling, officials said.

The second phase, covering 142 constituencies, is scheduled for 29 April, with another list of eligible voters to be published on 27 April ahead of that round, they said.