West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs richest candidate's net worth face-off — guns and gold in numbers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not among the richest candidates in the 2026 assembly elections. Banerjee is contesting the 2026 West Bengal elections from Bhabanipur, the seat in Kolkata that she represents in the assembly

The three-time CM of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, does not own a house, a car, or any significant immovable property, according to her election affidavit submitted with the nomination papers earlier this month.

Ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Election, Mamata Banerjee declared ₹15.4 lakh worth of total assets. Her annual income was ₹23,21,570 in 2024-25, compared to ₹20,72,740 in 2023–24. Her earnings peaked in 2021–22 at ₹38,14,410.

Here's how her net worth compares to the richest candidates of the West Bengal Election 2026.

Richest candidate in Phase I Richest candidate in Phase II Mamata Banerjee TMC's Jakir Hossain (Jangipur assembly constituency, Murshidabad) BJP's Palash Rana (Raidighi assembly constituency, South 24 Parganas) Net worth ₹ 15.3 lakh ₹ 133 crore+ ₹ 87 crore+ Total income shown in Income-tax return ₹ 23,21,570 ₹ 5,76,71,290 ₹ 53,04,774 Movable Assets ₹ 15,37,509 ₹ 74 crore ₹ 4.3 crore Immovable Assets Nil ₹ 58.6 crore ₹ 82.9 crore

Who is Jakir Hussain, and how rich is he? Jakir Hussain is a TMC candidate from the Jangipur assembly constituency in Murshidabad. He is the richest candidate in the Phase I elections, scheduled for April 23.

As per the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Husain has movable assets worth ₹74 crore and immovable assets worth around ₹58.6 crore, adding his net worth to over ₹133 crore.

In his election affidavit, Hussain declared that he had ₹74,38,218 worth of cash in hand, while his spouse had ₹69,12,206.

He didn't declare any cars, aircraft or yachts in his possession, but said he has a gun worth ₹68,70,500, and 2000 grams of gold coins worth ₹28,91,21,500.

He declared ₹13,22,00,518 in equity shares, ₹39,46,898 in Demat shares, and ₹10,95,548 in Mutual Funds. This excludes the shares held by his spouse and other family members.

Hussain declared a large tract of land in his name. He also possesses residential and commercial buildings in Kolkata and Basudevpur.

The approximate current market price of his "self-acquired assets and inherited assets amounted to ₹4,61,31,714,100, as per his affidavit.

Who is Palash Rana, and how rich is he? Rana is a BJP candidate from the Raidighi assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas. He is the richest candidate in Phase II of the West Bengal polls.

He declared in his affidavit that he has ₹10,00,000 "cash in hand", while his spouse has ₹2,50,000, as per his affidavit filed with the Election Commission ahead of the 2026 West Bengal polls.

Rana and his spouse have around ₹70 lakh in fixed deposits and other types of deposits, the affidavit states.

An Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report claimed that his movable assets are worth around ₹21,57,56,390. However, in his affidavit, Rana declared movable assets worth ₹4 crore.

Rana holds shares in Mathurapur Agro India Private Limited. (99.89%), valued at ₹16,46,73,000, and in Fastpin Network Services (India) (93%), valued at ₹1,86,000.

He also owns five boats and two cars (Toyta FORTUNER and Scorpio); 100 grams of Platinum worth ₹5,91,500 and 200 grams of gold worth ₹1,24,51,500, according to the affidavit available on the Election Commission's portal.