West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee's 10 promises in TMC manifesto - ₹1,500 to women, seven new districts

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) released its manifesto on Friday, March 20, for the 2026 assembly elections, promising ₹1,500 per month to support unemployed youth and general category women under state welfare schemes. The TMC's election manifesto focused on women, minorities and SC/ST communities.

Here's what the TMC has promised to do if retains power in West Bengal in the 2026 elections:

As per the TMC, CM Mamata Banerjee placed before the people of Bengal her 10 ‘Protigya’, "a steadfast commitment to sustain the momentum of progress and keep the wheels of development turning across Bengal." They are:

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Mamata Banerjee's 10 promises

1. Lakshmir Bhandar: With an increase of ₹500, women will continue to receive monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 for General category beneficiaries ( ₹18,000 annually) and ₹1,700 for SC/ST beneficiaries ( ₹20,400 annually).

2. Banglar Yuba-Sathi: Extending financial support of ₹1,500 per month ( ₹18,000 annually) to unemployed youth.

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3. Agri-Budget: ₹30,000 crore Agri-Budget to ensure continued assistance to farm families, provide support to landless farmers, and enable holistic upgradation of the agricultural sector.

4. Pucca houses for all: TMC promised every family in Bengal a pucca house.

5. Piped drinking water: It also said every household will have access to piped drinking water.

6. Duare Chikitsa camps: TMC promised to organise annual Duare Chikitsa camps in every block and town to ensure effective doorstep delivery of healthcare.

7. Banglar Shikshayatan: Infrastructural upgradation of all Government schools under Banglar Shikshayatan.

8. Gateway of trade for Eastern India: Mamata Banerjee said, “I will work to make Bengal the gateway of trade for Eastern India, with world-class logistics, ports, trade infrastructure, and a state-of-the-art Global Trade Centre.”

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9. Old Age Pension: The TMC promised ensure uninterrupted Old Age Pension support for all existing beneficiaries, while gradually extending the safety net to all eligible senior citizens.

10. Urban goals: Establish seven new districts and expand the number of Urban Local Bodies through a comprehensive geographical reorganisation.

Mamata Banerjee said these 10 ‘Protigya’ will form the foundation of my governance and serve as the roadmap for the next five years.

Other promises by TMC Other proposals by the TMC include working women's hostels in every district under the Karmanjali scheme, enhanced recruitment of women personnel in police force and stronger safety mechanisms through the 'Rattirer Sathi' mobile application.

The manifesto also promises 'Pink Booths' run by women police officers at key intersections in Kolkata and all-women night patrol teams on major roads.

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The manifesto's minority outreach includes promises to protect and utilise Waqf properties for community welfare, expand job-oriented courses at Aliah University and introduce soft-skill training in 27 industrial training institutes located in minority-dominated areas.

The focus on Waqf properties comes against the backdrop of political turbulence surrounding the issue over the past year.

Muslims constitute nearly 30 per cent of the electorate. Concentrated in districts such as Murshidabad, Malda, South 24 Paraganas, and Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, the community plays a decisive role in more than 114 assembly constituencies.

The TMC had made a nearly clean sweep in these seats in 2021.

West Bengal Elections 2026 The West Bengal Elections 2026 will be held in two phases — on April 23 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 4.

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The main contest is between Mamata Banerjee's TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP.