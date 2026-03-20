‘West Bengal will see Muslim CM or...’: Humayun Kabir challenges Mamata Banerjee ahead of 2026 election

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, suspended TMC leader Humayun Kabir challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said Bengal, for the first time since Independence, may see either a Muslim chief minister or a deputy CM.

"If our party forms the government, then there will be a Muslim chief minister for the first time," Humayun Kabir, who has floated the Am Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), told news agency PTI in a recent interview.

Kabir claimed that his outfit would contest 182 seats in alliance with the AIMIM and could emerge as a decisive player in government formation if the verdict produces a fractured mandate.

"Even if we do not form the government, we will bring such numbers that no government can be formed without us," Kabir was quoted as saying in the report.

"In that situation, I will demand the post of deputy chief minister. I am saying this clearly — there will be a Muslim deputy chief minister in West Bengal after this election, if not a CM. You can take it from me in writing," Humayun Kabir said.

Who is Humayun Kabir? Humayun Kabir was a TMC MLA. He was suspended from the TMC last year after a series of disagreements with the party leadership.

In recent months, Humayun Kabir drew attention with his proposal to construct a mosque in Murshidabad modelled on the demolished Babri Masjid of Ayodhya, triggering sharp reactions from both the ruling party and the opposition.

"Babri Masjid is an emotion; I tried to apply balm on that wound of our community. For establishing the Babri Masjid, if 100 Muslims go to vote, 80 of them will vote for candidates of my party. Wait till May 4, all your questions will be answered," The 62-year-old leader told PTI.

AJUP, AIMIM join hands for West Bengal Election Humayun Kabir, the AJUP leader, said his party would contest 182 seats across the state. "We have started by announcing candidates from Murshidabad and Malda districts. The rest will be announced on March 22," he said.

Kabir said his party and the AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, reached an electoral understanding. "The AIMIM will contest eight seats -- three in Birbhum, three in Murshidabad and two in Malda. The rest of the seats are part of our total of 182," he said.

From Mamata Banerjee's seat, Bhabanipur, Kabir said his party would field Poonam Begum, a non-Bengali Muslim candidate, against the Chief Minister. The constituency is expected to witness a fierce contest, with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also likely to be in the fray.

"AIMIM will contest eight seats — three in Birbhum, three in Murshidabad and two in Malda. The rest of the seats are part of our total of 182," he said.